JLL Brokers Sale of 502,495 SF Last-Mile Distribution Center in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of South 40 Distribution Center, a 502,495-square-foot, last-mile distribution facility in Raleigh. Patrick Nally, Pete Pittroff, Dave Andrews and Michael Scarnato of JLL represented the seller, LM Real Estate Partners, in the transaction. Pennybacker Capital acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Located at 2201 and 2126 S. Wilmington St., South 40 Distribution Center is in an infill location situated one mile south of downtown Raleigh. The property is also situated adjacent to Interstate 40.

Pennybacker Capital is a real estate private equity investment manager with offices in Austin, New York, Denver and Charlotte. LM Real Estate Partners is a New York-based commercial real estate firm that specializes in the acquisition and operation of industrial properties.