Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The five-building park that sold represents Phase I of Princeton Oaks in Orlando's Northwest Orange County submarket.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

JLL Brokers Sale of 513,560 SF Industrial Park in Orlando

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — JLL has brokered the sale of a 513,560-square-foot industrial park located in Orlando’s Northwest Orange County submarket. LaSalle Investment Management purchased the property from an affiliate of PGIM Real Estate for an undisclosed price. Luis Castillo, Cody Brais and Taylor Osborne of JLL brokered the transaction.

Built in 2018-2019, the five-building park represents Phase I of Princeton Oaks and was fully leased to 15 tenants at the time of sale. Justin Ruby and Joey Woodman of Foundry Commercial spearhead the leasing assignment at Princeton Oaks.

You may also like

Woodmont Co. Negotiates Sale of 85,421 SF Retail...

IOV Buys 3.6-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in...

Faropoint to Develop 73,800 SF Industrial Project in...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $5.6M Sale of Two...

BXP Purchases 12-Story Office Building in DC, Plans...

NAI Emory Hill Brokers $3.4M Sale of Retail...

Newmark Arranges $99.2M Construction Financing for Industrial Project...

Olympus Property Acquires 255-Unit Griff Apartments in Nashville

Plaza Advisors Negotiates Sale of 47,653 SF Shopping...