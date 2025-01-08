JLL Brokers Sale of 513,560 SF Industrial Park in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — JLL has brokered the sale of a 513,560-square-foot industrial park located in Orlando’s Northwest Orange County submarket. LaSalle Investment Management purchased the property from an affiliate of PGIM Real Estate for an undisclosed price. Luis Castillo, Cody Brais and Taylor Osborne of JLL brokered the transaction.

Built in 2018-2019, the five-building park represents Phase I of Princeton Oaks and was fully leased to 15 tenants at the time of sale. Justin Ruby and Joey Woodman of Foundry Commercial spearhead the leasing assignment at Princeton Oaks.