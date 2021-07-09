REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of 520,431 SF Industrial Facility in Raleigh

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

2728 Capital Blvd.

2728 Capital Blvd. is a 520,431-square-foot, last-mile industrial facility in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of 2728 Capital Blvd., a 520,431-square-foot, last-mile industrial facility in Raleigh. Patrick Nally, Pete Pittroff, Dave Andrews and Michael Scarnato of JLL represented the seller, SharpVue Capital. Charlotte-based Beacon Partners purchased the facility for an undisclosed price. The property is situated on 32 acres and is located about 4.6 miles from downtown Raleigh.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews