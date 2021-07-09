JLL Brokers Sale of 520,431 SF Industrial Facility in Raleigh

2728 Capital Blvd. is a 520,431-square-foot, last-mile industrial facility in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of 2728 Capital Blvd., a 520,431-square-foot, last-mile industrial facility in Raleigh. Patrick Nally, Pete Pittroff, Dave Andrews and Michael Scarnato of JLL represented the seller, SharpVue Capital. Charlotte-based Beacon Partners purchased the facility for an undisclosed price. The property is situated on 32 acres and is located about 4.6 miles from downtown Raleigh.