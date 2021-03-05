JLL Brokers Sale of 525-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in St. Louis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

ST. LOUIS — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of a two-property, 525-unit multifamily portfolio in St. Louis for an undisclosed price. The properties include Cortona at Forest Park and Encore at Forest Park. Completed in 2014, Cortona offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a dog park, courtyard, outdoor grill area and a clubhouse with a fitness center, coffee bar, pool table, shuffleboard and business center. Encore at Forest Park, completed in 2018, consists of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, grilling area, dog park, pet spa and fitness center. Kevin Girard and Matthew Lawton of JLL represented the undisclosed seller. Mike Donovan of Balke Brown Transwestern led the local team that co-brokered the sale. The portfolio sold to an institutional buyer.