JLL Brokers Sale of 53,559 SF Retail Center in Metro Atlanta

MARIETTA, GA. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Merchant’s Festival, a 53,559-square-foot retail center located at 1401 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, roughly 20 miles northwest of Atlanta. Target shadow-anchors the center. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Anton Serafini of JLL represented the seller, a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital. Last Mile Investments acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Tenants at Merchant’s Festival, which was 85 percent leased at the time of sale, include Which Wich, Leslie’s Swimming Pool Supplies, Verizon Wiresless, Orangetheory Fitness, Pearle Vision Express and Learning Express Gifts.