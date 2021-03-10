JLL Brokers Sale of 583,000 SF Distribution Center in Metro Columbus
LEWIS CENTER, OHIO — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of a 583,000-square-foot distribution center in Lewis Center within metro Columbus for an undisclosed price. Located at 8355 Highfield Drive, the property is fully leased to a manufacturer of trucks, buses and construction equipment. Constructed in 1988, the building features a clear height of 24 feet, 32 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors and LED lighting. Coler Yokam, Robin Stolberg, Kurt Sarbaugh and Dan Wendorf of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Covington Group and Castlelake. Equity Industrial Parnters purchased the asset. Additionally, JLL arranged a 10-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan with an insurance company.
