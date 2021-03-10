JLL Brokers Sale of 583,000 SF Distribution Center in Metro Columbus

The property sits on 31 acres at 8355 Highfield Drive in Lewis Center. (Photo courtesy of Above All Photography)

LEWIS CENTER, OHIO — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of a 583,000-square-foot distribution center in Lewis Center within metro Columbus for an undisclosed price. Located at 8355 Highfield Drive, the property is fully leased to a manufacturer of trucks, buses and construction equipment. Constructed in 1988, the building features a clear height of 24 feet, 32 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors and LED lighting. Coler Yokam, Robin Stolberg, Kurt Sarbaugh and Dan Wendorf of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Covington Group and Castlelake. Equity Industrial Parnters purchased the asset. Additionally, JLL arranged a 10-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan with an insurance company.