REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of 583,000 SF Distribution Center in Metro Columbus

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

The property sits on 31 acres at 8355 Highfield Drive in Lewis Center. (Photo courtesy of Above All Photography)

LEWIS CENTER, OHIO — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of a 583,000-square-foot distribution center in Lewis Center within metro Columbus for an undisclosed price. Located at 8355 Highfield Drive, the property is fully leased to a manufacturer of trucks, buses and construction equipment. Constructed in 1988, the building features a clear height of 24 feet, 32 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors and LED lighting. Coler Yokam, Robin Stolberg, Kurt Sarbaugh and Dan Wendorf of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Covington Group and Castlelake. Equity Industrial Parnters purchased the asset. Additionally, JLL arranged a 10-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan with an insurance company.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  