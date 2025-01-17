Friday, January 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialMississippiSoutheast

JLL Brokers Sale of 589,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Memphis

by John Nelson

SOUTHAVEN AND OLIVE BRANCH, MISS. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of two distribution centers totaling 589,598 square feet in the Mississippi suburbs of metro Memphis. The properties include Stateline Building K in Southaven and Crossroads Building L in Olive Branch. Tulsa-based real estate firm Sealy & Co. was the buyer. The sales price was not disclosed.

Motivational Fulfillment & Logistics Services leases the 347,604-square-foot Stateline K facility, and American Music Supply occupies the 241,994-square-foot Crossroads L property. Both assets feature 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, parking spaces and flexible layouts to accommodate single or multi-tenant uses.

Matt Wirth, Britton Burdette, Dennis Mirtchell and Jim Freeman of JLL represented the seller, IDI Logistics LLC, in the transaction. Jack Wohrman of JLL handles leasing efforts for the property.

You may also like

Stonepeak Acquires 2.3 MSF Industrial Portfolio Near Port...

Creation to Develop 600,000 SF Industrial Project in...

ShainRealty Capital Buys Dallas Apartment Complex for $39.5M

CBRE Brokers Sale of 189,334 SF Shopping Center...

ZOM Living Completes 491-Unit National Landing Multifamily Complex...

Akridge, National Development Welcome First Residents to 384-Unit...

Cintas Corp. Signs 32,880 SF Industrial Lease in...

Patterson Secures Acquisition Financing for 181,100 SF Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $9.7M Sale of Retail...