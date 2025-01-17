JLL Brokers Sale of 589,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Memphis

SOUTHAVEN AND OLIVE BRANCH, MISS. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of two distribution centers totaling 589,598 square feet in the Mississippi suburbs of metro Memphis. The properties include Stateline Building K in Southaven and Crossroads Building L in Olive Branch. Tulsa-based real estate firm Sealy & Co. was the buyer. The sales price was not disclosed.

Motivational Fulfillment & Logistics Services leases the 347,604-square-foot Stateline K facility, and American Music Supply occupies the 241,994-square-foot Crossroads L property. Both assets feature 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, parking spaces and flexible layouts to accommodate single or multi-tenant uses.

Matt Wirth, Britton Burdette, Dennis Mirtchell and Jim Freeman of JLL represented the seller, IDI Logistics LLC, in the transaction. Jack Wohrman of JLL handles leasing efforts for the property.