JLL Brokers Sale of 598-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Mount Kisco, New York

by Taylor Williams

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. — JLL has brokered the sale of a 598-unit self-storage facility in Mount Kisco, about 45 miles north of Manhattan. CubeSmart operates the facility at 140 Radio Circle, which was completed in 2024 and spans 64,130 net rentable square feet, the majority of which (92 percent) is climate-controlled space. Guthrie Garvin led the JLL team that represented the seller, DHIP Group, in the transaction and procured the buyer, an affiliate of New York City-based investment firm Andover Properties. The facility was 57 percent occupied at the time of sale. The sales price was not disclosed.

