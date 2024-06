HOUSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of a 63,693-square-foot office building in West Houston. Completed in 2006 and renovated in 2019, the three-story building at 11000 Equity Drive is located within the 150-acre Westway Park development. Rick Goings and Jeff Hollinden of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The property’s original developer, Satterfield & Pontikes Construction, purchased the asset with plans to occupy the facility in its entirety.