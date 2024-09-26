Thursday, September 26, 2024
Shoals Technologies Group fully occupies Portland Shoals Manufacturing Facility in Portland, Tenn.
JLL Brokers Sale of 638,330 SF Industrial Development in Metro Nashville

by Hayden Spiess

PORTLAND, TENN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Portland Shoals Manufacturing Facility, a 638,330-square-foot industrial development located at 1500 Shoals Way in Portland, roughly 40 miles northeast of Nashville. Al. Neyer, which developed the property, was the seller. EQT Exeter Real Estate Income Trust (EQRT) acquired the development for an undisclosed price.

Shoals Technologies Group fully occupies the property, which features 40-foot clear heights, 107 dock positions, four drive-in doors, 185-foot truck court depths and auto and trailer parking. JLL represented Al. Neyer in the transaction. 

