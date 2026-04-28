JLL Brokers Sale of 641,631 SF Industrial Portfolio in Hartford County, Connecticut

HARTFORD COUNTY, CONN. — JLL has brokered the sale of the New England Tradeport Shallow Bay Portfolio, a collection of nine industrial buildings totaling 641,631 square feet in Hartford County. The portfolio features an average building size of 71,292 square feet, average vintage of 1997 and an average clear height of 25 feet. John Huguenard, Michael Restivo, David Coffman, Tommy Hovey and Shawn McMahon of JLL represented the seller, INDUS Realty Trust, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. The portfolio was 98 percent leased to 19 tenants at the time of sale.