JLL Brokers Sale of 660,384 SF Industrial Facility in Suburban Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

Building I at Mount Comfort Logistics Center was completed in 2020.

GREENFIELD, IND. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Building I at Mount Comfort Logistics Center in Greenfield, a suburb of Indianapolis. The 660,384-square-foot industrial facility, built in 2020, is fully leased to an e-commerce tenant. Building I features include a clear height of 36 feet, 178 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, LED lighting and both trailer and car parking. John Huguenard, Ed Halaburt and Jake Sturman of JLL represented the seller, Indianapolis-based Ambrose Property Group. The buyer information and sales price were undisclosed. Ambrose is underway on Building II at the industrial park, which is expected to span 2.2 million square feet upon completion.