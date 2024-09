DALLAS — JLL has brokered the sale of Skillman Live Oak, a 74,653-square-foot shopping center located in the Lakewood area of East Dallas. The center was 77 percent leased at the time of sale. Erin Lazarus, Adam Howells, Megan Babovec and Ben Pollack of JLL represented the seller, BentallGreenOak, in the transaction. Charlotte-based investment firm Asana Partners purchased the property for an undisclosed price.