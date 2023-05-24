JLL Brokers Sale of 75 Percent Interest in Mandarin Oriental New York Hotel

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has brokered the sale of a 75 percent interest in the Mandarin Oriental New York hotel. The monetary value of the stake was not disclosed. The hotel, which opened in 2003 and totals 244 rooms, occupies floors 35 through 54 of Deutsche Bank Center at Columbus Circle. Amenities include a pool, spa, fitness center, meeting space and an onsite bar and lounge. Gilda Perez-Alvarado, Jeffrey Davis and Stephany Chen of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was Reliance Industries Ltd.