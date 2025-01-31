Friday, January 31, 2025
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

JLL Brokers Sale of 752-Unit Retreat at Mesa Hills Apartments in El Paso

by Taylor Williams

EL PASO, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of Retreat at Mesa Hills, a 752-unit apartment community in El Paso. Developed in phases beginning in 1995, Retreat at Mesa Hills is located just off I-10 in the city’s Upper West Side neighborhood. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 538 to 2,127 square feet. Amenities include three pools with a tanning deck and private cabanas, a fitness center, two tennis courts, two sand volleyball courts, clubroom, game room, theater and an onsite Starbucks Coffee shop. Steven Hahn Jr., Art Barnes, Roberto Casas and William Jennings of JLL represented the seller, JRK Property Holdings, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

