JLL Brokers Sale of 756-Bed Student Housing Community at Miami University in Ohio

OXFORD, OHIO — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Level 27, a 756-bed student housing community serving Miami University in Oxford. Built in 2006, the 216-unit property features a mix of three- and four-bedroom floor plans with an average unit size of 1,603 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, private movie theater, gaming lounge, outdoor sports courts and clubhouse with study rooms. Teddy Leatherman, Scott Clifton, Kevin Kazlow, Jack Goldberger and Grace Picchiotti of JLL represented the undisclosed seller. Buyer information was also not provided.