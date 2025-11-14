JLL Brokers Sale of 756,668 SF Distribution Center in Mesquite, Texas

MESQUITE, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of a 756,668-square-foot distribution center in Mesquite, an eastern suburb of Dallas. The site at 2800 Skyline Drive spans 40.4 acres. The building was completed earlier this year and features 40-foot clear heights, 96 loading doors with 29 dock levelers, 185-foot truck court depths and 124 trailer parking stalls. Jody Thornton, Trent Agnew, Tom Weber, Pauli Kerr, Ben Pollack and Michael Jankovich of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture that includes Capstar Real Estate Advisors, in the transaction. The buyer was W. P. Carey. The facility was fully leased at the time of sale to Canadian Solar.