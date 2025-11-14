Friday, November 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2800-Skyline-Mesquite
The new industrial facility at 2800 Skyline Drive in Mesquite supports the adjacent manufacturing operation of Canadian Solar, which announced in 2023 that it was investing $250 million in the local economy with the expectation of creating about 1,500 jobs.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

JLL Brokers Sale of 756,668 SF Distribution Center in Mesquite, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MESQUITE, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of a 756,668-square-foot distribution center in Mesquite, an eastern suburb of Dallas. The site at 2800 Skyline Drive spans 40.4 acres. The building was completed earlier this year and features 40-foot clear heights, 96 loading doors with 29 dock levelers, 185-foot truck court depths and 124 trailer parking stalls. Jody Thornton, Trent Agnew, Tom Weber, Pauli Kerr, Ben Pollack and Michael Jankovich of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture that includes Capstar Real Estate Advisors, in the transaction. The buyer was W. P. Carey. The facility was fully leased at the time of sale to Canadian Solar.

You may also like

JPI Breaks Ground on $103M Workforce Housing Community...

Colliers Negotiates 45,700 SF Industrial Lease in East...

Pilkington North America Signs 33,850 SF Industrial Lease...

New Promise Neuropathy to Open 3,000 SF Wellness...

Brennan Investment Underway on 100,800 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Negotiates $13.5M Sale...

HWE Arranges Sale of 131-Room Residence Inn Hotel...

JLL Brokers $63M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $7M Sale of Mixed-Use...