JLL Brokers Sale of 77,319 SF Shopping Center in Addison, Texas

ADDISON, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of Quorum II Plaza, a 77,319-square-foot shopping center in the northern Dallas metro of Addison. Built on 5.7 acres in 1981, the center is home to tenants such as Verizon Wireless, Salata, Tasty Tails, Sellinger’s Powergolf, Tiff’s Treats and Jimmy John’s. Adam Howells, Barry Brown, Chris Gerard and Erin Lazarus of JLL represented the seller, Los Angeles-based Westwood Financial Corp., in the transaction. Last Mile Investments purchased the center for an undisclosed price.