Formally known as The Boxer Boston, the 80-room hotel at 107 Merrimac St. in the West End area is housed within a building that was originally constructed in 1904. The acquisition marks Eurostars Hotel Group's fifth U.S. hospitality purchase.
JLL Brokers Sale of 80-Room Boxer Hotel in Boston’s West End

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of the 80-room Boxer Hotel located at 107 Merrimac St. in Boston’s West End. The nine-story hotel was originally built in 1904 and last renovated in 2013. Additional upgrades to certain common areas and amenity spaces were completed in 2020. Amenities include a fitness center, bike rental program and an onsite restaurant and bar. Alan Suzuki, Matthew Enright and Emily Zhang of JLL represented the seller, Hersha Hotels & Resorts, in the transaction. The buyer was Eurostars Hotel Co.

