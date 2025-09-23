JLL Brokers Sale of 80-Room Boxer Hotel in Boston’s West End

BOSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of the 80-room Boxer Hotel located at 107 Merrimac St. in Boston’s West End. The nine-story hotel was originally built in 1904 and last renovated in 2013. Additional upgrades to certain common areas and amenity spaces were completed in 2020. Amenities include a fitness center, bike rental program and an onsite restaurant and bar. Alan Suzuki, Matthew Enright and Emily Zhang of JLL represented the seller, Hersha Hotels & Resorts, in the transaction. The buyer was Eurostars Hotel Co.