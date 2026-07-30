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Medicine Lake Apartments features 12 private boat slips.
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

JLL Brokers Sale of 81-Unit Apartment Community in Plymouth, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

PLYMOUTH, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Medicine Lake Apartments, an 81-unit community situated along Medicine Lake in Plymouth. Built in 1977, the four-story property features 12 private boat slips and floor plans averaging 948 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, multi-sport court, resident clubroom and direct access to the Luce Line Regional Trail. Josh Talberg, Joseph Peris and Jack Graveline of JLL represented the seller, Bigos Management. The buyer was Weber Organization.

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