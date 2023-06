SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of Methodist Southlake Medical Office Building, an 82,238-square-foot healthcare property located on the outskirts of Fort Worth. The building is attached to a hospital operated by the same provider. Brian Bacharach and Vasili Davos of JLL represented the seller, a partnership managed by LandPlan Development, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a partnership between Virtus Real Estate Capital and Lincoln Property Co.