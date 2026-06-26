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Park 74 Commerce Center consists of two buildings in Brownsburg, Ind.
AcquisitionsIndianaIndustrialMidwest

JLL Brokers Sale of 826,687 SF Industrial Portfolio in Suburban Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

BROWNSBURG, IND. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Park 74 Commerce Center, a two-building industrial portfolio totaling 826,687 square feet in Brownsburg within metro Indianapolis. The portfolio includes a 580,884-square-foot cross-dock facility and a 245,803-square-foot rear-load building, both constructed in 2024. Building features include clear heights of 40 and 32 feet, 84 dock doors, ample trailer parking and connectivity to the CSX railway via an active rail spur. The properties are fully leased to three tenants representing abrasives manufacturing, electric motors and flexible film production. The assets provide immediate access to I-74 via Ronald Reagan Parkway.

Sean Devaney, Kurt Sarbaugh, Ed Halaburt, Ross Bratcher, Cameron Chandra and Luke Davis of JLL represented the sellers, Brennan Investment Group and RGA ReCap Inc., on behalf of Reinsurance Group of America Inc. Brian Buschuk and Brian Seitz provided local market expertise out of JLL’s Indianapolis office. Buyer information was not provided.

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