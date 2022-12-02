JLL Brokers Sale of 837,400 SF Industrial Property in Metro Charleston

TradePark East — a new 837,400-square-foot industrial campus in Ladson, S.C. — was fully preleased during construction.

LADSON, S.C. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of TradePark East, a newly constructed industrial campus comprising 837,400 square feet in Ladson, roughly 15 miles outside of Charleston. Patrick Nally, Pete Pittroff, Dave Andrews and Josh McArdle of JLL brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller, Trinity Capital Advisors. A partnership between TPG Capital and Dogwood Industrial Properties acquired the property, which was fully preleased during construction, for an undisclosed price.