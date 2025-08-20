JLL Brokers Sale of 85,129 SF Shopping Center in North San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — JLL has brokered the sale of Marketplace at Encino Park, an 85,129-square-foot shopping center located at 22135 Bulverde Road in the Far North submarket of San Antonio. Sprouts Farmers Market anchors the center, which was fully leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Pet Supplies Plus, Burger King and F45. Barry Brown, Erin Lazarus, Shea Petrick and Whitney Snell of JLL represented the seller, Birnbaum Property Co., in the transaction. The buyer was Illinois-based InvenTrust Properties Corp.