The portfolio’s properties range in size from 230,000 to 310,000 square feet.
JLL Brokers Sale of 853,019 SF Industrial Portfolio in Savannah

by John Nelson

SAVANNAH, GA. — JLL has arranged the sale of an industrial portfolio totaling 853,019 square feet across three facilities in Savannah — North Gate Buildings 1, 2 and 3. Located near the Port of Savannah and ranging in size from 230,000 to 310,000 square feet, the properties feature rear- and front-load capabilities, 36-foot clear heights, 60-foot speed bays, 185-foot-deep truck courts, 25-foot candle LED warehouse lights, ESFR sprinkler systems and dock packages. Each building also includes at least 2,500 square feet of speculative office space.

Britton Burdette, Dennis Mitchell, Matt Wirth, John Huguenard, Jim Freeman and Mitchell Townsend of JLL represented the seller, Greenland Developers Inc., in the transaction. The Orden Co. acquired the portfolio for an undisclosed price.

