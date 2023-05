WARSAW, IND. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Warsaw Commons, an 87,858-square-foot shopping center in Warsaw, about 40 miles northwest of Fort Wayne. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 2012, the fully occupied property is home to tenants such as TJ Maxx, PetSmart, Ulta, Dollar Tree and Shoe Carnival. Michael Nieder of JLL represented the seller, IRC Retail Centers. Nate Monson and Brandon Goodman of Colliers represented the buyer, The Lofts at 5 Points LLC.