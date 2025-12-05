Friday, December 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LouMin Holdings purchased The DECO from Enclave Development.
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

JLL Brokers Sale of 89-Unit Luxury Apartment Building in Shakopee, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

SHAKOPEE, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of The DECO, an 89-unit luxury apartment building in the Minneapolis suburb of Shakopee. Joseph Peris and Josh Talberg of JLL represented the seller, Enclave Development. The buyer was LouMin Holdings, a locally based multifamily investment firm. Completed in 2021, The DECO features a rooftop sundeck, fitness center, clubroom, underground parking and ground-floor retail space occupied by Mana Brewing. The development is situated on the site of Shakopee’s original City Hall from 1883. LouMin has engaged Sail Management to oversee day-to-day operations of the five-story property. The acquisition was funded through an equity raise and supported by institutional financing, including a Fannie Mae loan.

You may also like

San José State Buys 700-Bed Student Housing Asset...

Speed Bay Enters Phoenix Market with $43.7M Acquisition...

IPA Brokers Sale of 150-Unit East Wind Multifamily...

CBRE Negotiates $13.5M Sale of Industrial Property in...

Bespoke Holdings Co. Sells 67,508 SF Industrial Outdoor...

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sells Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago...

Staenberg Group Begins Site Work for Chesterfield Mall...

Mast Capital, Rockpoint Deliver 178-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex...

Greenstone Partners Arranges $10.3M Sale of Indianapolis Industrial...