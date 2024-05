SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of Sage Spring Senior Living, a 90-unit complex located in the Central Texas city of San Marcos. The property offers assisted living and memory care services. Jay Wagner, Rick Swartz, Aaron Rosenzweig and Dan Baker of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Bow River Capital and Investcor, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Inspired Healthcare Capital. The sales price was not disclosed.