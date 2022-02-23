JLL Brokers Sale of 906,517 SF Industrial Facility in Joliet, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Lion Electric fully occupies the new building.

JOLIET, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Clarius Park Joliet Building 2, a 906,517-square-foot industrial facility in Joliet. The sales price was undisclosed. Lion Electric occupies the building, which features a clear height of 40 feet, 107 dock-high doors, 16 drive-in doors and 213 trailer stalls. John Huguenard, Sean Devaney and Peter Moriarty of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Clarius Partners LLC and Walton Street Capital LLC. Dominic Carbonari, Rob Wheeler and Michael Connor of JLL assisted in the sales transaction after completing the lease on behalf of the seller. Avison Young Investment Management was the buyer.