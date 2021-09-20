JLL Brokers Sale of 91,535 SF Prairie Point Shopping Center in Aurora, Illinois

Walton Street Capital sold Prairie Point Shopping Center to an undisclosed buyer.

AURORA, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Prairie Point Shopping Center in Aurora for an undisclosed price. Anchored by Mariano’s Fresh Market, the property spans 91,535 square feet. Other tenants include Pet People, Prairie Point Dental, Buchar Family Chiropractic and Hair Cuttery. Clinton Mitchell, Amy Sands and Michael Nieder of JLL represented the seller, Walton Street Capital. Buyer information was not provided.