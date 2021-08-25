REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of 91,588 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Dubuque, Iowa

Warren Plaza is located at 3500 Dodge St.

DUBUQUE, IOWA — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Warren Plaza in Dubuque for an undisclosed price. Anchored by Hy-Vee, the shopping center spans 91,588 square feet. Originally completed in 1979, the Hy-Vee store was expanded in 1994 and 2013. Other tenants include UPS, SuperCuts, Jersey Mike’s, Miracle Ear, Grand River Medical Group and OneMain Financial. Clinton Mitchell, Amy Sands, Michael Nieder, Kirstey Lein and Marcus Pitts of JLL represented the seller, The DESCO Group. A Midwest-based private investment fund was the buyer.

