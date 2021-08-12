JLL Brokers Sale of 934-Unit Self-Storage Facility Near D.C.

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Southeast, Virginia

Oakville Self Storage is a 934-unit self-storage facility in Alexandria, about 8.3 miles north of Washington, D.C

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — JLL has brokered the sale of Oakville Self Storage, a 934-unit self-storage facility in Alexandria, about 8.3 miles north of Washington, D.C. The sales price was not disclosed.

An entity doing business as Potomac Yard Mini U Storage LLC in partnership with Elevation Fund 8 LLC has bought the facility. Brian Somoza, Steve Mellon, Bruce Strasburg and Craig Childs of JLL represented the seller, an institutional investor.

Built in 1949, Oakville Self Storage is a three-story building that was converted to a self-storage facility in 1989. The property is now operating under the Mini U Storage brand. The property features non-climate-controlled interior units, dock-high drive-up units and elevator access to upper floors. The facility is roughly 79 percent leased with over 675 tenants.

Located at 405 Swann Ave., Oakville Self Storage is situated in the center of Oakville Triangle, a master-planned, 1 million-square-foot mixed-use redevelopment comprising Class A multifamily, townhomes, retail and healthcare properties.

The self-storage facility will undergo exterior and interior renovations, including a complete exterior upgrade and the addition of a new office space and climate-controlled units. The facility will remain open throughout construction. BWD Architects is the design firm for the renovation project.