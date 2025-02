HOUSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of Timberway One, a 93,578-square-foot office building located in the Energy Corridor area of West Houston. The three-story building was 92 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants elevator manufacturer thyssenkrupp, 2H Offshore and Medical Care Center. Marty Hogan led the JLL team that represented the seller, Miami-based Banyan Street Capital, in the transaction. The buyer was locally based investment firm LM & Associates.