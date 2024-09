RALEIGH, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of 309 Chapanoke Road, an infill, 94,368-square-foot logistics facility in Raleigh. Josh McArdle, Pete Pittroff, Dave Andrews, Michael Scarnato and Michael Lewis of JLL represented the seller, Beacon Properties, in the transaction.

NorthBridge Partners acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. The property is fully leased to the State of North Carolina and serves as a mission-critical mail sortation and delivery center.