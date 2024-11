SOUTH ELGIN, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of South Elgin Commons, a 94,508-square-foot retail center in South Elgin. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 2011 and partially renovated in 2021 and 2024, the property is fully leased. Anchor tenants include Advocate Health Care, T.J. Maxx and Ross Dress for Less. Michael Nieder and Keely Polczynski of JLL represented the seller, PMAT Real Estate Investments. The buyer was L2 Partners LLC.