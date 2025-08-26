Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Park Villas Apartments is a 55+ community with a mix of cottage-style and townhome units.
JLL Brokers Sale of 95-Unit Park Villas Apartments in Waite Park, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

WAITE PARK, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Park Villas Apartments, a 95-unit community situated on 7 acres in Waite Park, a city in central Minnesota. The property features 71 one-story, cottage-style units and 24 two-story townhomes for residents age 55 and older. The community was built in 1991 and renovated in 2008. Units average 931 square feet. Josh Talberg, Joseph Peris, Ken Dayton, Pat McMullen and Jack Graveline of JLL represented the seller, Podawiltz Development Corp., and procured the buyers, Noel Johnson and Jamison Kohout of Venture Development Group.

