JLL Brokers Sale of 96,486 SF Mason Village Shopping Center in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of Mason Village Shopping Center, a 96,486-square-foot retail center in West Houston. Ethnic grocer La Michoacana anchors the center, and other tenants at the property include Harbor Freight, Freebirds, Jiffy Lube and Jason’s Deli. Ryan West, John Indelli and Clay Anderson of JLL represented the seller, North Carolina-based investment and management firm DNA Partners, in the transaction. Boston-based investment firm Longpoint Realty Partners acquired Mason Village for an undisclosed price.

