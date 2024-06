KATY, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of Banyan Kingsland Heights, a 97-unit build-to-rent residential complex located in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Built on 27 acres in 2021, Banyan Kingsland Heights features three- and four-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 1,876 square feet. Matthew Putterman, Jim Humphries, Daniele Colbertaldo and Rhett Robins of JLL represented the seller, Los Angeles-based Banyan Residential, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.