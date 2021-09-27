REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of Adam’s Dairy Landing Shopping Center in Metro Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Retail

Albanese Cormier purchased the 279,843-square-foot property.

BLUE SPRING, MO. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Adam’s Dairy Landing, a 279,843-square-foot open-air shopping center in the Kansas City suburb of Blue Spring. The property is 96 percent leased to tenants such as TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Dollar Tree, Ross Dress for Less, Petco, Michaels, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty and Five Below. Built in 2010, the shopping center sits on more than 33 acres at 800 NE Coronado Drive. Clinton Mitchell, Amy Sands, Michael Nieder and Jim Gates of JLL represented the seller, a private investment fund. Albanese Cormier was the buyer.

