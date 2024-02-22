JLL Brokers Sale of Five-Building Industrial Portfolio Near Cincinnati

WEST CHESTER, OHIO — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of a five-building industrial portfolio totaling 278,000 square feet in West Chester near Cincinnati. The sales price was undisclosed. The portfolio is 97.1 percent leased to 33 tenants. Each of the buildings is located on Windisch Road with immediate access to I-75. John Huguenard, Sean Devaney and Ross Bratcher of JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity. JLL’s Mark Volkman provided leasing expertise, while Ken Martin and Brian Walsh of JLL provided financing support.