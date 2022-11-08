JLL Brokers Sale of Gaar Scott Historic Lofts in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

The property named Gaar Scott Historic Lofts was converted into multifamily units in 2001.

MINNEAPOLIS — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Gaar Scott Historic Lofts in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis for an undisclosed price. The property was originally built in 1885 and converted into multifamily units in 2001 with the assistance of historic tax credits. The six-story property features one-bedroom units with an average size of 900 square feet. There are also 4,000 square feet of commercial space. Dan Linnell, Mox Gunderson, Josh Talberg and Adam Haydon of JLL represented the seller, Gaar Scott LP. Matthew Lawton, Scott Loving and Britta Lund of JLL arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, FPA Multifamily. North American Banking Co. provided the three-year, fixed-rate loan.