JLL Brokers Sale of Grocery-Anchored Retail Center in Suburban Cleveland for $10.5M

Streetsboro Crossing spans 89,436 square feet and is home to Giant Eagle.

STREETSBORO, OHIO — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Streetsboro Crossing in suburban Cleveland for $10.5 million. Grocer Giant Eagle anchors the 89,436-square-foot retail center. Other tenants at the property, which was nearly 94 percent leased at the time of sale, include Pet Supplies Plus, Palm Beach Tanning, GNC, Great Clips and Sally Beauty. Completed in 1996 and renovated this year, the center is situated on nearly 20 acres. Amy Sands, Clinton Mitchell, Kirstey Lein and Bill Poffenberger of JLL represented the seller, an affiliate of Chicago-based Pine Tree. A private Delaware Statutory Trust investor purchased the asset in an all-cash transaction.