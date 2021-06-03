REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of Grocery-Anchored Retail Center in Suburban Cleveland for $10.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

Streetsboro Crossing spans 89,436 square feet and is home to Giant Eagle.

STREETSBORO, OHIO — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Streetsboro Crossing in suburban Cleveland for $10.5 million. Grocer Giant Eagle anchors the 89,436-square-foot retail center. Other tenants at the property, which was nearly 94 percent leased at the time of sale, include Pet Supplies Plus, Palm Beach Tanning, GNC, Great Clips and Sally Beauty. Completed in 1996 and renovated this year, the center is situated on nearly 20 acres. Amy Sands, Clinton Mitchell, Kirstey Lein and Bill Poffenberger of JLL represented the seller, an affiliate of Chicago-based Pine Tree. A private Delaware Statutory Trust investor purchased the asset in an all-cash transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews