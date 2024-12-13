Friday, December 13, 2024
The portfolio consists of 41 assets net leased to Napa Auto Parts.
JLL Brokers Sale of Napa Auto Parts Portfolio in Midwest for $70.2M

by Kristin Harlow

MICHIGAN, MINNESOTA, INDIANA, ILLINOIS, WISCONSIN AND IOWA — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of a 41-property Napa Auto Parts portfolio in the Midwest for $70.2 million. The net-leased assets total 342,986 square feet and are located in Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa. There are roughly 18.5 years of weighted average lease term remaining. Alex Sharrin, Jaime Fink, Marcus Pitts and Matt Hazelton of JLL represented the undisclosed buyer and seller. According to JLL, the portfolio bolsters the buyer’s strong foothold in the auto repair and parts industry.

