JLL Brokers Sale of Napa Auto Parts Portfolio in Midwest for $70.2M

MICHIGAN, MINNESOTA, INDIANA, ILLINOIS, WISCONSIN AND IOWA — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of a 41-property Napa Auto Parts portfolio in the Midwest for $70.2 million. The net-leased assets total 342,986 square feet and are located in Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa. There are roughly 18.5 years of weighted average lease term remaining. Alex Sharrin, Jaime Fink, Marcus Pitts and Matt Hazelton of JLL represented the undisclosed buyer and seller. According to JLL, the portfolio bolsters the buyer’s strong foothold in the auto repair and parts industry.