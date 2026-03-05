Thursday, March 5, 2026
The seven-building property was built in 2023.
JLL Brokers Sale of Overlook at Oakbrook Retail Center in Metro Chicago for $44M

by Kristin Harlow

OAK BROOK, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $44 million sale of Overlook at Oakbrook, an unanchored retail strip center in Oak Brook that was constructed in 2023 and is located across from Oakbrook Center shopping mall. The property totals 52,876 square feet across seven buildings. The asset is 94 percent occupied by 13 tenants, including Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar, Panera Bread, Veterinary Emergency Group and Guidepost Montessori. The property features 80 percent national tenancy with no single tenant representing more than 20 percent of income. Michael Nieder, Brian Page and Alex Sharrin of JLL represented the seller, MetLife Investment Management, and procured the buyer, a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital.

