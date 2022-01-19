JLL Brokers Sale of Ridgehaven Shopping Center in Suburban Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

Ridgehaven is fully leased and spans 140,418 square feet.

MINNETONKA, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Ridgehaven shopping center in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka for an undisclosed price. Located at 13081 Ridgedale Drive and shadow anchored by Target, the fully leased property spans 140,418 square feet. Tenants include Lunds & Byerlys, Barnes & Noble, Ulta Beauty, Rosenthal Furniture Co., Massage Envy and Supercuts. Amy Sands, Clinton Mitchell, Michael Nieder and Ted Gonsior of JLL represented the seller, Invesco Real Estate. Bianco Properties was the buyer.