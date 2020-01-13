JLL Brokers Sale of River Oaks Bank Building in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

The River Oaks Bank Building is a 14-story, 170,233-square-foot office building located at 2001 Kirby Drive in Houston’s River Oaks District.

HOUSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of The River Oaks Bank Building, a 170,233-square-foot office building located at 2001 Kirby Drive in Houston’s River Oaks District. A client of L&B Realty Advisors LLP sold the 14-story building to a joint venture between Houston-based Fuller Realty Partners and Independencia Asset Management for an undisclosed price. The recently renovated property features 185 surface parking spaces and an attached garage holding 323 spaces. Kevin McConn, Rudy Hubbard and Rick Goings of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. John Ream, Wally Reid and Cameron Cureton of JLL arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the joint venture.