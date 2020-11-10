JLL Brokers Sale of Seven-Property Medical Office Portfolio in Midwest

INDIANA, ILLINOIS AND MISSOURI — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of a medical office portfolio spanning seven properties and 439,000 square feet for an undisclosed price. The assets are primarily located on hospital campuses in metro areas within Indiana, Illinois and Missouri. The Class A portfolio is 93 percent leased to healthcare systems such as Ascension, Franciscan, AMITA and University of Missouri Health. Mindy Berman, Daniel Turley, Tim Joyce and Brannan Knott of JLL represented the undisclosed seller. Healthpeak Properties Inc. purchased the portfolio.