JLL Brokers Sale of Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, Washington

Suncadia in Cle Elum, Wash., features the 254-room Lodge at Suncadia, the 18-room Inn at Suncadia and three golf courses.

CLE ELUM, WASH. — JLL’s Hotel & Hospitality Group has arranged the sale of Suncadia, a resort community with hotel and residential components in Cle Elum, approximately 90 miles east of Seattle. Funds managed by Oaktreee Capital Management sold the asset. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Situated on 6,400 acres, the resort features the 254-room Lodge at Suncadia; the 18-room Inn at Suncadia; five food and beverage outlets; multiple event spaces and meeting rooms; a swim club and fitness center; and a spa and wellness center. The resort also offers three mountain golf courses: the 7,100-yard, 18-hole Prospector Golf Course; the 7,300-yard, 18-hole Rope Rider Golf Course; and the private Tumble Creek Golf Course.

The current ownership expects to sell additional units across the Suncadia resort and its sister community, Tumble Creek, which is located across the Cle Elum River.

John Strauss, Tony Musico, Melvin Chu and Tatiana Hodapp of JLL Hotels & Hospitality represented the seller in the transaction.

