Monday, November 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Storage-King-USA-Newtown-Square-Pennsylvania
Pictured is the Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, property in the portfolio, which will be rebranded under the Storage King USA flag.
AcquisitionsIndustrialNortheastPennsylvaniaSelf-Storage

JLL Brokers Sale of Three Philadelphia Self Storage Facilities

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — JLL has brokered the sale of three self-storage facilities in the Philadelphia area. The facilities, which traded as part of a 468,266-square-foot portfolio deal that includes three other facilities in South Florida, are located at 1354 Hook Road in Sharon Hill, 3952 N. Providence Road in Newtown Square and 4440 E. Bristol Road in Trevose. A partnership between Metro Self Storage and Heitman sold the portfolio to Andover Properties, which will rebrand the facilities under its Storage King USA flag. Brian Somoza led the JLL team that brokered the deal.

You may also like

Stellar Snacks Opens $137M Pretzel Bakery Operation in...

Portman, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Break Ground on 549,000...

JLL Arranges $55.2M Acquisition Loan for Healthcare Real...

Matthews Brokers Sale of 141,577 SF Crosswinds Shopping...

AP Construction Completes 908,300 SF Industrial Project in...

Preiss, Crow Holdings Acquire 440-Bed Student Housing Community...

H-E-B Acquires Land in Mesquite, Texas for New...

Colliers Arranges $82.2M Sale of Market Street Village...

EK Apartments Sells Nine-Property Multifamily, Retail Portfolio in...