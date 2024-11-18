JLL Brokers Sale of Three Philadelphia Self Storage Facilities

PHILADELPHIA — JLL has brokered the sale of three self-storage facilities in the Philadelphia area. The facilities, which traded as part of a 468,266-square-foot portfolio deal that includes three other facilities in South Florida, are located at 1354 Hook Road in Sharon Hill, 3952 N. Providence Road in Newtown Square and 4440 E. Bristol Road in Trevose. A partnership between Metro Self Storage and Heitman sold the portfolio to Andover Properties, which will rebrand the facilities under its Storage King USA flag. Brian Somoza led the JLL team that brokered the deal.